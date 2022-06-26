REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.38.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RGNX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on REGENXBIO from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on REGENXBIO from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Get REGENXBIO alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGNX. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 168.0% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,621 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. 87.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.18. REGENXBIO has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $46.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.14.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.33). REGENXBIO had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 21.38%. The company had revenue of $22.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About REGENXBIO (Get Rating)

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.