Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Shares Purchased by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned about 0.51% of Renalytix worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Renalytix during the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Skye Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Renalytix during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Renalytix by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Renalytix during the fourth quarter worth $2,786,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.13% of the company’s stock.

RNLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Renalytix in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st.

Shares of RNLX opened at $4.57 on Friday. Renalytix Plc has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.83 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71.

Renalytix (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter. Renalytix had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 1,667.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Renalytix Plc will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

