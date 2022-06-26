Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.57.

REPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Replimune Group from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $18.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.87. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $13.05 and a 12-month high of $40.22. The company has a market capitalization of $908.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 19.46, a quick ratio of 19.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.60). On average, analysts predict that Replimune Group will post -2.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 9,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $140,530.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,441,757.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Colin Love sold 6,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total value of $92,267.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 765,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,172,073.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,899 shares of company stock valued at $334,096 over the last 90 days. 40.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Replimune Group by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.