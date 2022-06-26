Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Trading Down 5.5%

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) traded down 5.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.50 and last traded at $17.61. 2,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 300,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.57.

The company has a current ratio of 19.46, a quick ratio of 19.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.87. The company has a market cap of $908.78 million, a P/E ratio of -8.19 and a beta of 2.30.

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). As a group, analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Pamela Esposito sold 3,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $51,167.13. Following the sale, the insider now owns 229,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,346,975.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Philip Astley-Sparke sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $140,530.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,401,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,441,757.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,899 shares of company stock valued at $334,096. Company insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 369.7% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Replimune Group in the 1st quarter valued at $185,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Replimune Group by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

