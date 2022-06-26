Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.42

Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.42 and last traded at $20.42, with a volume of 19130 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.41.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Resources Connection in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $682.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45.

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 20.53% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $204.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Resources Connection’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is 26.79%.

In other Resources Connection news, Director Anthony Cherbak sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.94, for a total value of $403,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,395 shares in the company, valued at $724,686.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 483.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Resources Connection by 41.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resources Connection in the first quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

About Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP)

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of transactions, including integration and divestitures, bankruptcy/restructuring, going public readiness and support, financial process optimization, and system implementation; and regulations, such as accounting regulations, internal audit and compliance, data privacy and security, healthcare compliance, and regulatory compliance.

