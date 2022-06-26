RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Up 6.6%

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.17 and last traded at $11.17. 57,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,967,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RLJ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. TheStreet raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

RLJ Lodging Trust ( NYSE:RLJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $242.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.79 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 11.58% and a negative net margin of 26.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that RLJ Lodging Trust will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.45%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 62,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 36,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 139,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

