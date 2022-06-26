RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Trading Down 3.9%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.9% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.19. 77,503 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 9,653,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on RLX Technology from $11.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.82 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at about $125,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology during the first quarter valued at about $251,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 66.4% during the first quarter. Oasis Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,035,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,580 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 91.5% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,754,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 838,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 186.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,713,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,100 shares in the last quarter. 27.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. RLX Technology Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

