Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.36.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $41.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $19.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Robinhood Markets from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Robinhood Markets stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.30 and a 200 day moving average of $12.50. Robinhood Markets has a 12 month low of $6.81 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion and a PE ratio of -0.73.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.52. Robinhood Markets had a negative return on equity of 33.63% and a negative net margin of 203.12%. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 115,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.14, for a total transaction of $1,166,343.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 249,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,617.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 8,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,940.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 327,975 shares of company stock worth $3,286,592 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,757,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,335,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $2,390,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $468,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

