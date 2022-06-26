Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating) rose 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 12,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 152,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.
The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00.
Romios Gold Resources Company Profile (CVE:RG)
