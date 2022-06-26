Romios Gold Resources (CVE:RG) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Romios Gold Resources Inc. (CVE:RG – Get Rating) rose 12.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 12,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 152,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$9.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.00.

Get Romios Gold Resources alerts:

Romios Gold Resources Company Profile (CVE:RG)

Romios Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration of precious and base metals in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its projects are located in Ontario, British Columbia, Quebec, and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Romios Gold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Romios Gold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.