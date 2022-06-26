Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.74

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.74 and last traded at $3.76, with a volume of 10444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.97.

ROVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Rover Group from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JMP Securities cut their price target on Rover Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rover Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Rover Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Rover Group from $17.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The firm has a market cap of $693.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.04.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Rover Group had a negative return on equity of 21.97% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 133.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Rover Group, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 29,317 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $142,480.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,078.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tracy Knox sold 8,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total value of $41,130.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 266,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,623.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,706 shares of company stock worth $275,591 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,711,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, True Wind Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,541,000. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

