RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several research firms recently commented on RPT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RPT Realty in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 135,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 11,721 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $181,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in RPT Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 244,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,267,000 after acquiring an additional 85,100 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in RPT Realty by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty stock opened at $10.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.47. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.25%.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.