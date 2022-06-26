Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Up 9.2%

Shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) shot up 9.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $23.39 and last traded at $23.38. 8,423 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 357,817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.41.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ryerson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $909.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.19 and a 200-day moving average of $28.99.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ryerson by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $370,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ryerson in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. 91.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

