Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $95.00

Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $94.45, with a volume of 4531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.57.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Safety Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.68.

Safety Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SAFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.94%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Manning sold 2,000 shares of Safety Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.93, for a total value of $181,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAFT. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Safety Insurance Group by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safety Insurance Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.