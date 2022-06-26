Safra Catz Sells 980,000 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stock

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) CEO Safra Catz sold 980,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $68,404,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,077,721.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

On Friday, June 17th, Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $68,080,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.87, for a total value of $66,870,000.00.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $70.70 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $63.76 and a 52-week high of $106.34. The company has a market capitalization of $188.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.27.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 193.58% and a net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

ORCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Oracle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $110.00 target price on Oracle in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.13.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,371 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Oracle by 12.5% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 35,646 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 97.2% during the first quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 5.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $40,923,000 after purchasing an additional 23,351 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.33% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

