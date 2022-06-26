Saga (LON:SAGA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $182.40

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 182.40 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 189.10 ($2.32), with a volume of 358353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.24).

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £265.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41.

Saga Company Profile (LON:SAGA)

Saga plc provides general insurance, package and cruise holidays, and personal finance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Other Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, home, health, travel, landlord, boat, motorhome, caravan, pet, personal accident, breakdown cover, building, content, renter, holiday, and holiday home insurance.

