Saga (LON:SAGA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $182.40

Saga plc (LON:SAGA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 182.40 ($2.23) and last traded at GBX 189.10 ($2.32), with a volume of 358353 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 183 ($2.24).
The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 218.79 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 252.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £265.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.41.
Saga Company Profile (LON:SAGA)
