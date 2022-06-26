Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Trading Down 4.3%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) dropped 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $33.62 and last traded at $33.96. Approximately 16,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 840,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.48.

A number of brokerages have commented on SAGE. Mizuho lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.94.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Sage Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SAGE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George Golumbeski bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.45 per share, with a total value of $251,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,243,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 12,885 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,948 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,727,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

