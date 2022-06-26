Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Grows Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 0.5% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chevron by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after acquiring an additional 667,875 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after acquiring an additional 254,353 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after acquiring an additional 917,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Chevron by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,326,228 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $977,069,000 after acquiring an additional 346,881 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $2,134,394.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph C. Geagea sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $8,685,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,909.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock valued at $94,057,396. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock opened at $144.77 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $92.86 and a 1 year high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $284.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.29 and a 200 day moving average of $150.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.08). Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $54.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 69.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 17.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $186.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.57.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

