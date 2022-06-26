Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Has $2.25 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,447 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.3% of Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC grew its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total value of $2,015,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $1,422,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V opened at $205.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $390.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $185.91 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.58%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on V shares. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $283.00 to $239.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

