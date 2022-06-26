Sandbox Financial Partners LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% in the first quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth $297,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 293,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,176,000 after purchasing an additional 9,825 shares during the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in Pfizer by 42.2% in the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 705,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,549,000 after purchasing an additional 209,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Pfizer by 9.4% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 141,914 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after purchasing an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $289.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.82 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.21.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

Several analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.26.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

