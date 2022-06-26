Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Stock Price Down 5.5%

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.11 and last traded at $4.13. Approximately 42,707 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,849,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

SGMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sangamo Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $632.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.52.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. Sangamo Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John Markels purchased 6,784 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, with a total value of $25,032.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,865.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 163,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $520,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 99,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 475,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. 52.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

