Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Sold by Foundry Partners LLC

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 68.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 173,614 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Sanmina worth $3,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 10,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Sanmina by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,838 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 2,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,038.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $42.38 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.75 and its 200-day moving average is $40.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $35.06 and a 12-month high of $45.67.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter. Sanmina had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.10%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sanmina Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

