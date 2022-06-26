Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 49,352 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 228,499 shares.The stock last traded at $33.09 and had previously closed at $32.56.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCHN shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $909.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.49.

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.38. The business had revenue of $783.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $779.39 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 5.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total transaction of $52,373.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,584.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 53.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

