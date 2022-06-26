Schwab Charitable Fund Purchases New Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 910 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,266,215.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,933 shares of company stock valued at $8,745,055 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $205.51 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $185.91 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $390.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $204.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.20.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

A number of research firms have commented on V. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.44.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.