Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 132.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,674 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,766,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,530,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average is $51.66. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $43.02 and a 12 month high of $57.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.