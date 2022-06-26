Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Gap Up to $174.00

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $174.00, but opened at $181.00. Seagen shares last traded at $175.45, with a volume of 14,840 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $169.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $33.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.31.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $426.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.75 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.32% and a negative return on equity of 21.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,628,541.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 667,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,017,157.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.32, for a total transaction of $46,038.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,189,445.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,591 shares of company stock valued at $7,516,752. 27.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 413.6% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Seagen by 1,544.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 53,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,544,000 after purchasing an additional 49,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Seagen by 102.0% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

