Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.73.

Shares of NYSE:SEE opened at $59.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $53.87 and a 52-week high of $70.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

