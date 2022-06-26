Selway Asset Management Has $25.05 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Selway Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 143,484 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 12.1% of Selway Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $25,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apella Capital LLC grew its stake in Apple by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 58,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,250,000 after buying an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,856,000 after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP grew its stake in Apple by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 161,517 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,202,000 after buying an additional 6,181 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.9% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 8,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the first quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 48,112 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,401,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $141.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.04 and a 1-year high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.26.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $210.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.55.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 105,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $18,823,902.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 489,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,037,420.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,099 shares of company stock worth $29,376,711. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

