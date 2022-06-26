Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lowered its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Sempra were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 4.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,502,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the third quarter worth about $283,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 11.3% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after buying an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 63.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 30,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $4,996,035.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SRE stock opened at $149.44 on Friday. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $173.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.43 and its 200-day moving average is $149.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.05. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sempra will post 8.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.48%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $164.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sempra in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sempra from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

