Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Shares Up 9.3%

Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) were up 9.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.62 and last traded at $14.59. Approximately 6,554 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 242,219 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.35.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SEMR. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Semrush in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Semrush from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Semrush from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -286.40 and a beta of 2.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82.

Semrush ( NASDAQ:SEMR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $57.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. Semrush had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Semrush news, CRO Delbert M. Humenik sold 4,034 shares of Semrush stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total transaction of $45,100.12. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 93,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,645.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 61.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semrush in the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semrush during the first quarter worth approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Semrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Semrush in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its position in Semrush by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

