Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.19. 1,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 358,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51.
The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.
About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)
Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sendas Distribuidora (ASAI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sendas Distribuidora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sendas Distribuidora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.