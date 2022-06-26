Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Sendas Distribuidora S.A. (NYSE:ASAI – Get Rating) fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.19. 1,163 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 358,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.57.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 98,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 71,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Sendas Distribuidora by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sendas Distribuidora during the 1st quarter valued at $302,000.

About Sendas Distribuidora (NYSE:ASAI)

Sendas Distribuidora SA engages in the retail and wholesale sale of food products, bazaar items, and other products in Brazil. As of March 31, 2022, the company operated 216 stores under the Assaí banner, as well as 13 distribution centers. It serves restaurants, pizzerias, snack bars, schools, small businesses, religious institutions, hospitals, hotels, grocery stores, neighborhood supermarkets, and individuals.

