Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) rose 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 6,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,656,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.
SVC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
The stock has a market capitalization of $863.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 109,774 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 88.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,333,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 626,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.
About Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)
Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.
