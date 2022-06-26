Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Stock Price Up 7.9%

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) rose 7.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.21 and last traded at $5.21. Approximately 6,742 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,656,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.83.

SVC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. B. Riley cut their price target on Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $863.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.68 and a 200 day moving average of $8.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.40%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 45.3% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 351,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 109,774 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 96.2% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Service Properties Trust by 88.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,333,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 626,831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

About Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

