Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Trading Down 5.7%

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.11 and last traded at $18.11. Approximately 36,568 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,449,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.20.

Several analysts have weighed in on SHLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Shoals Technologies Group to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.20 and a beta of 2.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.67 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20.

Shoals Technologies Group ( NASDAQ:SHLS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.03). Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 179.10% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business had revenue of $67.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.97 million. Shoals Technologies Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shoals Technologies Group news, Director Ty P. Daul bought 5,500 shares of Shoals Technologies Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $96,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,201.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Mehgan Peetz sold 4,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total transaction of $74,939.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 84,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,552.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLS. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. 67.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It produces EBOS components, including cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, disconnects, recombiners, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, splice boxes, wire management solutions, and IV curve benchmarking devices.

