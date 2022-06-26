Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $55.19

Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $55.19 and last traded at $54.96, with a volume of 38809 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.95.

SRRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. HC Wainwright downgraded Sierra Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sierra Oncology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 21.27, a current ratio of 21.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.01.

Sierra Oncology ( NASDAQ:SRRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.42). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Oncology, Inc. will post -4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $70,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 67.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRRA. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $75,067,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at about $13,209,000. Frazier Management LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 1,264,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,498,000 after buying an additional 460,194 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sierra Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,134,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 1,812.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 448,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after buying an additional 424,985 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

