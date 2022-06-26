SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $6.50

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSUGet Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $5.98. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth about $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU)

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

