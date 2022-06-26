SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $6.50

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $5.98. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth about $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

