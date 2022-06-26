SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU) Shares Gap Down to $6.50

SIGNA Sports United (NYSE:SSU – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.50, but opened at $5.98. SIGNA Sports United shares last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 5 shares changing hands.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SB Management Ltd acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the fourth quarter worth about $42,400,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in SIGNA Sports United in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,082,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter worth approximately $823,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in SIGNA Sports United during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $196,000. 16.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
SIGNA Sports United N.V. operates online sports web shops in the European Union, Switzerland, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its product categories include bike, tennis/racket sports, outdoor, and team sports and athleisure. The company is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SIGNA Sports United (SSU)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for SIGNA Sports United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIGNA Sports United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.