Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Stock Price Up 8.9%

Shares of Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) rose 8.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $62.88 and last traded at $62.38. Approximately 20,888 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,351,429 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.28.

SIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $140.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.44.

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.48. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 52.99%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers Limited will post 12.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

In other news, insider Oded Edelman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $1,124,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,398 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,021.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $33,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,118,380 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIG. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 15.9% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

