Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGFY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $15.35 on Friday. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.

Signify Health ( NYSE:SGFY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.08. Signify Health had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $216.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signify Health will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,341.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 8,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,820 shares of company stock worth $252,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,338 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,742,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 431,974 shares during the period.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

