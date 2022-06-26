Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SGFY shares. Guggenheim started coverage on Signify Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Signify Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. UBS Group raised Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Signify Health from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.
Shares of NYSE:SGFY opened at $15.35 on Friday. Signify Health has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $30.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.19.
In related news, insider Steve Senneff purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.55 per share, for a total transaction of $125,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 215,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,341.85. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradford Kyle Armbrester purchased 8,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $97,926.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,996.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 20,820 shares of company stock worth $252,801 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.02% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,010,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,338 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,742,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,577,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,525,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,969,000 after purchasing an additional 601,657 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 854,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,151,000 after purchasing an additional 431,974 shares during the period.
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
