Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Sika AG (OTCMKTS:SXYAY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $418.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SXYAY. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sika from CHF 325 to CHF 370 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 412 to CHF 414 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sika in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Sika from CHF 500 to CHF 485 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of Sika stock opened at $23.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.20 and a 200-day moving average of $32.33. Sika has a 1-year low of $22.29 and a 1-year high of $41.94.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1762 per share. This represents a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th.

Sika AG, a specialty chemicals company, develops, produces, and sells systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping, reinforcing, and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry worldwide. It offers tile adhesives and grouts, and systems for under-tile waterproofing and sound reduction, as well as renders and decorative finishes for exterior and interior walls; and develops and markets various admixtures and additives for use in concrete, cement, and mortar production, as well as flat roofing systems.

