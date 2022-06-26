Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE) Shares Up 20%

Silver Spruce Resources Inc. (CVE:SSE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 20% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 540,200 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 173% from the average session volume of 197,700 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$4.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.79.

About Silver Spruce Resources (CVE:SSE)

Silver Spruce Resources Inc, a junior exploration company, explores for precious and base minerals. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, gold, and rare earth elements. It holds 100% interests in the Pino de Plata project located in southwest corner of the state of Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Melchett Lake project situated in the Thunder Bay mining district, Northern Ontario, Canada.

