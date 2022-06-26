Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Silvercorp Metals in a report on Monday, May 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 30,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,415 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $2.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.81 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.95. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.0125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 0.9%. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.