Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Trading Up 7.6%

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $65.06 and last traded at $64.43. Approximately 8,193 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,087,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.86.

Several analysts have weighed in on SI shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Silvergate Capital from $164.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.16 and its 200-day moving average is $114.52.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.33. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 45.57% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm had revenue of $59.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silvergate Capital news, COO Kathleen Fraher sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.44, for a total transaction of $97,830.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,414,882.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 152.8% in the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 442.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

