Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) shares rose 8.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $22.88 and last traded at $22.82. Approximately 46,343 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,428,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

SIX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $46.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley cut shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.30.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average is $37.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 2.24.

Six Flags Entertainment ( NYSE:SIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.07) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $138.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.26 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 10.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.34%. The company’s revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.12) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Gary Mick purchased 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.82 per share, for a total transaction of $31,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 205,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $6,008,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,600,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 553,325 shares of company stock valued at $16,049,162. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.7% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.3% in the first quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC now owns 100,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.