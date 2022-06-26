Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Trading Down 4%

Shares of Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) fell 4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.32 and last traded at $4.33. 4,362 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 673,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.51.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SKIL. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.54.

Skillsoft ( NASDAQ:SKIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Skillsoft had a negative net margin of 17.48% and a negative return on equity of 9.75%. Equities research analysts forecast that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey R. Tarr purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.44 per share, with a total value of $133,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 437,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,085.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth $457,500,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skillsoft by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,797,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 48,727 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skillsoft during the first quarter worth $10,679,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Skillsoft by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,584,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,495,000 after buying an additional 843,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skillsoft by 2,285.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,350,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,156,000 after buying an additional 1,293,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

About Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

