Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading Up 10.1%

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) was up 10.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 84,202 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 8,194,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Separately, Citigroup cut Skillz from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.10 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

Get Skillz alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.49 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Skillz by 55.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 57,790 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Skillz during the third quarter worth about $1,162,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Skillz during the third quarter worth approximately $420,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Skillz during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skillz during the third quarter worth approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.94% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ)

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skillz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skillz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.