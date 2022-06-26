Sky Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 104,589 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 61,348 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 883,702 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $47,729,000 after acquiring an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 55,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares in the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 60,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 30,964 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $214.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.55 and a twelve month high of $56.85.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 49.71%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,415,192 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VZ. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, April 25th. DZ Bank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

