Sky Investment Group LLC Purchases 114 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,407 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Visa by 500.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Visa stock opened at $205.51 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $204.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $390.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,467 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $1,446,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,933 shares of company stock worth $8,745,055 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.44.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

