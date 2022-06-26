Sky Investment Group LLC Sells 20 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Sky Investment Group LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $724,000. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,747,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,290.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,315.38.

In related news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 33 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,348.39, for a total transaction of $77,496.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 78 shares in the company, valued at $183,174.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 551,675 shares of company stock worth $25,567,428 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,370.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,298.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,593.26. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,044.16 and a 1 year high of $3,042.00.

Alphabet shares are scheduled to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

