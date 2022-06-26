Skyharbour Resources (CVE:SYH) Trading 16.1% Higher

Shares of Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (CVE:SYH – Get Rating) traded up 16.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.36. 354,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 421,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Separately, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Skyharbour Resources from C$0.77 to C$1.04 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Get Skyharbour Resources alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a market cap of C$47.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.43.

Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a uranium and thorium exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's flagship project is the Moore Lake Uranium project covering 35,705 hectares located on the eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skyharbour Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyharbour Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.