Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 109,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 924,542 shares.The stock last traded at $16.33 and had previously closed at $14.36.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.88%.
The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84.
About Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)
Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.
