Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday after the company announced a dividend. 109,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 924,542 shares.The stock last traded at $16.33 and had previously closed at $14.36.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. This is a boost from Smith & Wesson Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.88%.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.18 million, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWBI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 648.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 559,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,473,000 after acquiring an additional 485,152 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2,187.1% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 486,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,366,000 after acquiring an additional 465,566 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 550.8% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,696,000 after acquiring an additional 289,100 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 65.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 660,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 261,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 312,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 172,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles, and muzzleloaders; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, Performance Center, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech brands.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.