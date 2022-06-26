SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Down 4.1%

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 4.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $279.56 and last traded at $279.56. Approximately 9,076 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 732,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $291.53.

SEDG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $361.00 to $399.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $328.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.81.

The company has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.33.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $655.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.70 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.59, for a total transaction of $3,015,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 199,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,277,888.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,460 shares of company stock worth $10,773,261. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

