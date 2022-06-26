Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 7.5%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 308,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,989,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.
SRNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.
Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)
Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.