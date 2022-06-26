Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 7.5%

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 7.5% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.11 and last traded at $2.11. Approximately 308,402 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,989,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

SRNE has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Get Sorrento Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 324,010 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $77,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 82,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sorrento Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.